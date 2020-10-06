Yakuza: Like a Dragon presents trailer

“The search for the Dragon begins” is the title of a trailer where all the distractions available in the seventh installment of the saga are seen.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is very close. The seventh and new installment of the SEGA saga presents a new trailer in which we can see all the varieties that Ichiban Kasuga, protagonist of the new installment, can make. In addition to destroying enemies, you have time to enjoy go-kart races, arcades, batting cages, cinemas, karaoke and much more deep in Yokohama. The game comes out November 10 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One and will also be released later on next-gen consoles.

Throughout the video we can see all the activities that Ichiban and her companions can do as they rest in their fight to restore justice to the streets of Yokohama. But there is still more. For the first time in the saga’s history, Yakuza: Like a Dragon features English renditions of the most fan-loved karaoke songs from previous installments in the series, as well as several new songs. The list is as follows:

Baka Mitai (I’ve Been a Fool)

Hell Stew Like a Butterfly

Machine gun

Kiss spring breeze

The Future I Dreamed Of

Smart Delivery on Xbox and update on PS5

Finally, remember that the game will have Smart Delivery on Xbox, which means that you can jump from One to Series X and S for free and with improvements. 4K and 60fps have already been confirmed in the X version. On the other hand, PS4 users will receive a free update to use the game on PS5 on March 2, but they will not be able to transfer their saved game.



