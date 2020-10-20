Yakuza Like a Dragon: next generation demonstrates ‘traits’

Today (20), SEGA published on its YouTube channel a hilarious new trailer of Yakuza: Like a Dragon presenting the “improvements” of the game for the future consoles of Microsoft and Sony. Check it out below:

As we can see in the video, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S players will be able to enjoy almost instant uploads, in addition to funny features like I.A. new generation crustacean, innovative haircuts and even an “improvement” in the protagonist’s optimism, in addition to other “very important” details for the game experience.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be released in the West on November 10 this year for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC, receiving a PS5 version on March 2, 2021.



