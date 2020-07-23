Yakuza: Like a Dragon Minimum requirements

The game will also come to PlayStation 5 and will be updated for free for those who have the new generation version. A new beginning.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will leave aside the story of Kazuma Kiryu, the hitherto perennial protagonist of the SEGA saga. The new title, which will also be released on PlayStation 5 (with a free update for those who have purchased the game on PlayStation 4), has also confirmed the minimum and recommended requirements on PC, which we detail below.

Minimum requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 8.1

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 | AMD FX-8350

RAM memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2GB

Hard Drive: 40 GB of minimum space.

Recommended requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB | AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB

Hard Drive: 50 GB of recommended space.

In Yakuza: Like a Dragon we handle Ichiban, the character who marks this new approach to the saga. Unlike the rest of the titles, SEGA has decided to do without fighting in real time. In fact, the studio has implemented RPG-style turn-based combat. Although the Dragon of Dojima is no longer the protagonist, that does not mean that it will not appear in the adventure. Kiryu fans will be able to see the character in action again, although this time from a different perspective.



