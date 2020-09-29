Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Game gets new Release Date

This Monday (September 28, 2020), Sega announced that the game Yakuza: Like a Dragon has received a new release date.

The game will arrive 3 days earlier than the scheduled debut, for the Playstation 4, Xbox One and Steam platforms on November 10, 2020. Therefore, the game will be released on the same day as the new generation Xbox Series console.

It was also revealed that the game will arrive later on Playstation 5 on March 2, 2021. Users who purchase the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version will still be able to upgrade for free to the new generation console version.

We also recall that the game was originally released in Japan on January 16, 2020 as an exclusive PlayStation 4.

Remember that this new game has several changes, the biggest one being the change of its protagonist. We will stop following the adventures of Kazuma Kiryu and move on to Ichiban Kasuga, a member of the Arakawa Family, one of the families affiliated with the Tojo Clan.

In addition to the new location where most of the plot will take place, the combat was another aspect drastically modified. Contrary to the fluid combat already known, we will have “RPG battles for commands in real time”. In this completely new combat system, Ichiban Kasuga and his companions will fight immersive and dynamic battles against all types of enemies, using various techniques of attack, recovery, support and more.

Last week it was revealed that Sega is producing a live action film based on the Yakuza franchise in collaboration with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content.

With the popularity of the franchise increasing, many are wondering where to start the story of the famous yakuza Kiryu Kazuma. The story of the game starts with the Yakuza kiwami (remake of 1) but most fans agree that Yakuza 0 is the best game to start the franchise, this being a prologue to the first.



