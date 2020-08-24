Yakuza: Like a Dragon Confirms Release Date; new trailer

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will arrive in the West on November 13 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. At some point in the same month it will be on Xbox Series X; on PS5 “soon”.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirm the release date of Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the West. The seventh main installment will arrive on November 13 to PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Windows 10). In the same tweet, the Japanese study reaffirms its arrival to the new generation by the hand of Xbox Series X at some point in November; the PS5 version “is coming soon.”

Along with the day, the company publishes a new video aimed at the multiple transformations that the class system will allow. As is already known, Like a Dragon changes register with respect to the playable formula of Yakuza so far. The game starring Ichiban Kasuga will offer turn-based tactical combat, close to the traditional aspect of the JRPG.

Ichiban and her allies will have at their disposal a total of 19 classes that will change their behavior in combat. Some will fill better than others, so as you unlock them you will have to alternate to know to what extent you can take advantage of their capabilities. You can watch the video below:

Dubbing in English and localization of texts into Spanish

Last July we learned about SEGA’s strong commitment to several of the markets both at the American and European level. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will arrive with full subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish. In this way, the upward trend already seen in the work of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio from Judgment (Judge Eyes in Japan) materializes. It will also feature English dubbing; voices such as Saeko Mukouda and Elizabeth Maxwell have already confirmed their presence, among others.

The future of the saga will depend on the fans. In the words of its producer, Masayoshi Yokoyama, after Likea Dragon “we could do anything from now on”. That range of projects go from an eighth installment to another spin off, although he acknowledges that he would like to continue with the Ichiban story. “One game is not enough,” he admits.



