Yakuza: Like a Dragon boasts an Xbox Series X

New trailer for the SEGA game highlighting loading times, new crustacean AI (as it sounds) and much more.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is one of the claims of the new generation of consoles. Optimized for Series X with several enhancements, SEGA has decided to release a noteworthy, humorous trailer showing the benefits of the new generation, featuring Xbox Series, plus some hilarious proposals. The almost immediate loading times are a good claim… But, what about the new AI that crabs have? Yes, things like this are also present in a trailer that has no waste.

The video continues to show why it is worth making the leap to the new generation of Xbox Series X and S with visual enhancements, with “an immersive role-playing game” while the protagonists are in diapers (literally) playing babies, the already mentioned aggressive locusts that attack you, new haircuts of next generation, an optimistic and optimized protagonist, the immediate jump between exploration and combat and much more. A minute of trailer that does not leave indifferent.

An amazing experience in Series X

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been in our hands optimized on Xbox Series X, and we got to see how the new turn-based combat system that debuts in the main series worked first-hand. The system of exploration and change to combat is agile, and the large number of options we have as well as the mechanics that provide agility to the turns seem like a success. We were also able to enter three chapters of the game, with a plot that is growing at times, charismatic characters and various locations. All this with an imposing version at a technical level, either with its normal version (2K and variable framerate) or betting on 4K and 30fps or the performance version, at solid 60fps.

In the video that we leave you below you can see our captured gameplay and that offers many details of what the title will mean for the saga. Remember, November 10 arrives with Smart Delivery and optimized on Xbox Series X.



