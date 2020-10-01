Yakuza: Like a Dragon, big on Xbox Series X

The new title from SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio will take advantage of all the hardware features of the new generation of Xbox; included in Xbox Game Pass.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be one of the great champions of the launch of the new generation of Microsoft this November 10. The new SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios project will be released on Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Xbox Series this November 10 (March 2021 on PS5), but it will be on Xbox Series X where it will offer its best face: Smart Delivery and the combination of 4K resolution at 60 FPS.

As stated in the official Microsoft portal, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will have the ‘Optimized for Xbox Series X’ seal, with guaranteed features such as 4K Ultra HD (native) at 60 frames per second (or more; it seems to be unlocked ), Smart Delivery (you buy the game once and run it on the best version of the console you use) and HDR as standard.

As for Xbox Series S, the reduced performance model, its resolution will be the maximum for that console, 1440p, at 60 FPS. In this case, the sale will only be in digital format given the disc-less nature of this hardware.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, on Xbox Series X | S Launch

All in all, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will put us in the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga, a yakuza from a low-ranking family in Tokyo, to face an 18-year jail sentence for assuming guilt for a crime he has not committed. . Fully translated into Spanish, the game will put aside the classic beat ‘em up action mechanics of the license to enter a new way of understanding the series: turn-based JRPG. Finally, we remember that the game will be included in Xbox Game Pass soon.

As for Xbox Series X | S, this week we have learned that its Quick Resume function will allow to have between 6 and 12 games in suspension at the same time, thus guaranteeing changes in a few seconds between one game or another even if in the process we have restarted or turn off the console.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will hit stores around the world on November 10 at a price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. Next, we review all the differences between both models; while here you can check the list of games confirmed for launch.



