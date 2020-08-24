Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Xbox Series X on November 13

Yakuza: Like a Dragon video game available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 13

We’re about to enter new territory when it comes to the Yakuza series, and we’ll all do it together – on November 13.

Today, Sega announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on the same date, with vague promises of when the next-gen versions will arrive. Sega has clarified that the Xbox Series X edition will be available “the first day of its launch”, and the PS5 port will arrive “at a later date”.

Sega is celebrating the news with a trailer titled “How Will You Rise”, showing more RPG elements of the game and our hero Ichiban Kasuga. This is a very quick video, showing “20+ unique works” and some of Like a Dragon’s most outrageous elements in just under two minutes.

It’s quite possible that the Xbox Series X actually comes out on November 13, and “launch day one” is just a third-party PR talk for “Microsoft is the one announcing their console’s release date.”

First look at the Xbox Series X dashboard

This new dashboard launches with Xbox Series X in November and also applies to Xbox One, as well as all Xbox mobile apps and Xbox Game Pass on PC.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft emphasized the increased speed of the new board.

Chris Novak, Xbox Head of Research and Design said: Xbox Series X will set a new speed standard when it launches in November, and we are taking the same approach to accelerating experiences on Xbox.

He added: Xbox Velocity architecture and Quick Resume technology make games launch faster, and we knew we wanted them to be discovered, talked about, and downloaded faster, too, even when you’re not on the console. Your phone, PC or console – all working together. Any time you have available to spend on games is valuable, and we wanted to make sure it was game time, not waiting. The home screen will load more than 50% faster when you start up your Xbox, and it’s almost 30% faster to load when you return from a game. Additionally, these enhancements use 40 percent less memory than was previously required.



