Yakuza: Like a Dragon arrives in March 2021 for PS5

Sega revealed on Tuesday (08) that Yakuza: Like a Dragon will arrive for the PS5 on March 2, 2021. According to the publisher, the Japanese and Western edition for the new Sony consoles will have simultaneous releases.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon will get next-gen format with English and Japanese voiceovers. In addition, the game will run at 60 locked fps, with 4K resolution, faster load times, extra content exclusive to the PS5 and new trophies related to expansions.

The publisher also confirmed that the free upgrade from PS4 to PlayStation 5 and the transfer of saved files will not be possible in Japan, and players will have to reacquire the game in order to use it in the new generation. As for Western users, the enhanced version can be purchased free of charge by those who own the game on PlayStation 4.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



