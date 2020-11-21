Yakuza creators to discuss the future of the saga

The creators of Yakuza will discuss their upcoming plans with the brand on December 8 to mark the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, creators of the Yakuza franchise, announce a special broadcast for the saga’s 15th anniversary. On December 8 at 12:00 CET, several main faces of the studio will meet to discuss, among other issues, the future of the saga.

“We will look back in the history of these 15 years and we will announce future developments”, comments the study through its official Twitter account. In the same message you can access the link where the live will be hosted.

It will feature Toshihiro Nagoshi (brand director), Daisuke Satou (studio producer) and Masayoshi Yokoyama (Yakuza chief producer). Other guests who will participate in the broadcast are the actors who play Kiryu and Ichiban, Takaya Kuroda and Kazuhiro Nakaya, respectively.

The franchise lives a different situation in the Japanese market compared to that of the West. While here we just received Yakuza: Like a Dragon localized to several languages, including Spanish, in Japan they saw the premiere of Ichiban Kasuga last January. The new stage of Ryu Ga Gotoku left behind the salad of fists that characterized the Dragon of Dojima to enter another genre at the hands of a new protagonist.

Yakuza embraces the classic turn-based JRPG alongside all the characteristic elements that define its identity. For the first time we were visiting the Isesaki Ijincho neighborhood, one of the most important neighborhoods in the city of Yokohama. As you can read in our analysis, Like a Dragon is “one of the great games of this year and an ideal title to launch the new generation of consoles”. “Kasuga stands as a new hero to follow with an extensive game, packed with things to do and possibilities, in which it is easy to get lost for hours while enjoying both the dramatic main story and the absurd humor of the secondary things”, we concluded.



