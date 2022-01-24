Yakuza Creator Opens New Studio And Works On “High-Quality” Games

Yakuza: Toshihiro Nagoshi left SEGA along with Daisuke Saito, another of the key developers of the Yakuza saga. NetEase Games has announced the new developer of Yakuza creator Nagoshi Studio. The studio is located in the Tokyo neighborhood of Shibuya and is led by Toshihiro Nagoshi himself. He is accompanied on this adventure by director Daisuke Nagoshi, who also left SEGA at the same time. The goal of this new team will be to develop high-quality titles for consoles, which will be marketed globally.

This is the philosophy of the new study

“The wave of change that began in the entertainment industry at the end of the 20th century has led us to greater changes in the 21st century,” Nagoshi said in a statement translated from Japanese by Gematsu. According to his words, the new business models fueled by technological advances will continue to deepen the changes of the future. “For creators, this makes working in the industry today incredibly challenging.”

In any case, the creative maintain that regardless of new trends, people continue to perceive entertainment in the same way. For this reason, Nagoshi continues, he thinks that the first step in creating high-quality video games is to be faithful “to the essence of entertainment” and build an open environment within the studio.

“This means having open discussions that ignore seniority and hierarchy. This translates into not being afraid of mistakes or correcting them”. He believes that failures must be treated as if they were resources. And that does not mean that achieving an idea is ruined, but rather “fighting to get closer” to that goal. “It may seem simple, but the simplest things can be the most difficult to do,” he stressed.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia, is the latest project in the saga with Nagoshi at the helm.