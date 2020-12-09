Yakuza already has a new game in development

After the seventh installment of the saga, which has changed the combat system, the plans for new video games continue.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon has been a new beginning for this popular SEGA saga. In addition to the new protagonist, the developers have put aside the classic action gameplay to offer a Japanese RPG with turn-based combat. Taking advantage of the broadcast of a streaming to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the saga, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has hinted at future plans. Toshihiro Nagoshi, producer of Yakuza, has confirmed that the team is already working on the brand’s next video game.

“I’m going to repeat what the others [the other producers] have already said,” he commented at minute 2:36:03. “We can only thank the fans for the long support they have given us. It’s thanks to the fans that we continue to challenge ourselves to keep going. I think we work on each game as if it were our last, that’s one of the reasons we always manage to do our best. I can further confirm that we are working on our next title. ”

No clues about the future

Of course, it has not revealed any details about it, so it is unknown if they will continue to delve into the line they have followed in Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Nor has it clarified whether or not Ichiban Kasuga will continue to be the protagonist in the eighth main installment. However, the producer has previously acknowledged that he would like to continue delving into the story of this protagonist.

On the other hand, Nagoshi has not been the first to certify that the studio is already immersed in its new job. After denying some rumors, Masayoshi Yokoyama, producer and screenwriter, has already dropped on Twitter that they have something on their hands. He wrote that the team is always developing, although they wait for the right moment to make the announcement.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and PC. The game is backwards compatible on PS5, but the optimized version won’t arrive until 2021.



