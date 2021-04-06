Yahoo Answers Closes After 21 Years of Service

Yahoo Answers, which enables the creation of a culture in the internet world, finally bid farewell to this world after 21 years of service life. The company announced that the platform will be shut down completely on May 4, 2021.

When you search for any question from the most absurd to the most logical on the internet, you must have seen some Yahoo Answers pages. Founded in 2005, this platform also constitutes an important part of the internet culture. But this culture is now coming to an end, with the decision announced today.

According to the announcement on the home page of Yahoo Answers, the platform will bid farewell to the internet world on May 4, 2021. All users who want to ask any question on the platform will be able to send any question they want until April 20. The entire statement shared by the platform and upsetting many internet users is as follows:

Statement by Yahoo:

“While Yahoo Answers was once an essential part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as our members’ needs have changed. That’s why we’ve decided to move our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that serve our members better and fulfill Yahoo’s promise to deliver top-notch reliable content.

As of April 20th, you will no longer be able to post new questions or answers. However, you will be able to view questions and answers posted until May 4th. The site will be closed on May 4th. If you would like to download a copy of your questions and responses, you can do so by signing in to your Privacy dashboard and requesting a download.

You will be able to do this (download data) until June 30, 2021, after which your Yahoo Answers data will be securely deleted and no longer available. Closing Yahoo Answers will not affect your Yahoo account or other Yahoo services. “