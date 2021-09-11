Yahoo Announces Former CEO of Tinder as New Chief Executive

Again a separate company with the original name, Yahoo now has a new CEO. Taking over the role is Jim Lanzone, who previously held the role of Executive Manager at the Tinder relationship app.

Lanzone will be responsible for managing Yahoo after the company’s latest market move. Under the name Verizon Media, it was acquired by investment fund Apollo Global Management. Despite not having detailed plans for the company yet, the group has in its hands a portal widely accessed around the world, Yahoo.com, in addition to services such as email and news on sports, technology and finance. AOL, a former content provider and portal, is also part of the package.

Prior to joining Match Group, Lanzone worked for more than a decade for US broadcaster CBS, including as the head of the conglomerate’s interactive arm. He replaces Guru Gowrappan, who is now a “senior advisor” within Apollo’s own executive board.

Replacement

At the same time, the Match Group has already confirmed who will occupy the chair of CEO of Tinder. The chosen one is Renate Nyborg, who since October 2020 was general manager of the platform in the Europe, Africa and Middle East regions.

Chosen for her leadership in expansion regions and in times of high service, the first woman to hold the position at the company begins work on September 27th.