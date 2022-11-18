Yae Miko Guides: Is it worth pulling for Yae Miko?

For the first time we saw the appearance of Yae Miko back in version 2.5, but Yae Miko will again decorate us with his repeated banner in version 3.2. Being the main priestess of the Great Temple of Narukami and the closest confidant of Hey, her active participation in the Archon quests forced players to reflect on her gameplay. In this article, we will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Yae Miko and determine whether she is worth your efforts or not.

Why should you pull for Yae Miko

Yae Miko is a 5-star electrocatalyst user who has both high sustained damage and high explosive damage at the same time. She is good at both aspects of dealing damage, although she is not exceptional in either, which is quite understandable for the sake of game balance. Being Electro is something that benefits her set, especially considering the very high energy cost of her Elemental Burst.

Unsurprisingly, it works great with Raiden Shogun not only in terms of plot, but also in terms of gameplay. Raiden is already considered a flexible and powerful Electro battery, which hides most of the weaknesses of Yae Miko. This also allows you to activate Electrical Resonance, which further increases the energy output of the team in which they are both located.

As a catalyst user, Yae Miko can also be used as a flexible support that can greatly enhance carry, while at the same time dealing a decent amount of additional damage per second with her elemental skill. She can use a set of “Perseverance Millelite” artifacts, which perfectly matches the way her Elemental Skill works. She can also equip “Thrilling Dragon Slayer Stories”, which is arguably the best support weapon in the game.

Overall, Yae Miko is a great choice if you are looking for a flexible character who can perform multiple roles in the future. She still has a lot of room for growth, so her presence will be insurance for future content. To summarize, here is a list of reasons why it is worth fighting for Yae Miko:

You like its design and/or gameplay.

You need a flexible Electro DPS/Support that can perform multiple roles.

You have Raiden Shogun and you want to try out a new team line-up.

You have a strong 5-star catalyst and you are looking for a good catalyst user to use it.

You also want to get Layla.

Why should you save your Primogems instead

As can be seen from the other Electro characters, there is no doubt that the Electro archetype is not in the best place in the meta. Most of them are just batteries or special supports, and Yae Miko is no exception. Without Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko’s problems get worse, especially when you don’t have good artifact throws. It also requires huge investments in sub-DPS, which are better directed to other characters capable of hyper-carry.

Yae Miko also comes along with two other awesome replays in the same patch, namely Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Raiden Shogun is an amazing character, perhaps more useful than Yae Miko, while Kokomi has recently found much more use thanks to her powerful healing and hydro application.

To summarize, here are a few reasons why skipping Yae Miko might be the best idea:

You don’t like its design and/or style of play.

You don’t have a Raiden Shogun or other Electro batteries to support it.

You don’t like catalyst users at all.

You’re saving up for Anemo Scaramouche.

You’d better spend your primogems on Childe.

You don’t like the Swap-Burst style of play that Yae Miko is engaged in.