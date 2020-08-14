Yacht Comfort Interior Photos of Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Wanting us to take a more ‘inside’ look at the new flagship car, Mercedes shared interior photos of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

German automobile giant Mercedes will unveil the new flagship car 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class with its launch in September. In order to keep the excitement about its new car at a high level, Mercedes has now shared interior photos showing that it will deserve the title of ‘luxury car’ to the fullest.

Combining comfort and technology, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class offers a total of five screens, depending on the equipment package selected. The car, which has automatically adjustable seat and steering wheel, comes with a new generation air filtration system, a leather-oriented design that brings yacht comfort to the car, and interactive LED lighting.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which also has a ‘warmth and comfort’ package, makes it possible to activate climate control and massage seats with its voice command feature. When we consider the interior design of the vehicle in general, we can say that it has a more minimalist structure than the previous model.

Mercedes-Benz interior design team leader Hartmut Sinkwitz states that the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class combines digital and analog luxury. Indeed, when we examine the new S-Class, it is possible to see the old-style classic design of Mercedes at the same time and the digitally weighted design of modern cars with fine lines.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class interior photos



