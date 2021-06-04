Y: The Last Man Gets Official Debut Date on Hulu; Check Out!

Y: The Last Man, FX announced this Thursday (3rd) that Y: The Last Man will be released on September 13th this year. The series adapted from the comics has been in development since 2015 and fans were eagerly awaiting the release date.

Confirmation was made by the television channel on Twitter. “Based on the acclaimed DC Comics series Y: The Last Man (tells about a) man traversing an apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event wiped out all mammals with a Y chromosome except a cisgender man and his pet monkey” , explained the station.

In the original story, created by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Yorick Brown is the only surviving man on Earth and sets off with his pet ape on a journey to discover the cause of the global problem.

The production’s cast will include the likes of Diane Lane, Ben Schnetzer, Ashley Romans, Diana Bang, Olivia Thirlby, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, Paul Gross and Elliot Fletcher.

Y: The Last Man will be broadcast exclusively on the FX channel on Hulu. The streaming service has not yet been officially launched in Brazil, however.