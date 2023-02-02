Y Not Festival has announced the list of participants for 2023.

The festival will return to Pikehall in Derbyshire from July 28 to 30, with “Royal Blood” topping the bill on Friday night. The headliners of Saturday and Sunday evenings, respectively, will be Kasabian and Paul Weller. Meanwhile, the Bombay Bicycle Club will start a party on Thursday, July 27, for festival-goers who will come to the venue early.

Wombats, James, DMA’s, Maisie Peters, The Charlatans, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Beebadoobee have also been confirmed to participate in the festival. They will be joined by Circa Waves, Kate Nash, KT Tunstall, The Murder Capital, Crawlers, Courting and many others.

Jason Oakley, managing director of Y Not Festival, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us.

us last summer for what was our best event! We were so excited to be back and can’t wait to do it all again this year. We also have incredible headliners for 2023 — Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club, as well as promising talents including Macy Peters, beabadoobee, The Murder Capital and many others. The support from the festival-goers has been amazing and we look forward to seeing you all in the hilly Peak District!”

Tickets for all days of the festival are already on sale on the official website. Weekend camping tickets cost £139 each plus a booking fee, while ticket holders can upgrade to a Thursday night entry category for an additional £40.

Last year’s Y Not marked the return of a new independent festival after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was headlined by Stereophonics, The Courteeners and Blossoms.