Xtreme: Netflix’s Spanish Family Revenge Movie Gets Trailer

Xtreme: Netflix has revealed the official trailer for its next action thriller, which revolves around family revenge, entitled Xtreme, also known as Xtremo in Spanish. The production will launch in streaming in June.

The plot takes place two years after the murder of the father and son of a retired killer, when he sets in motion a carefully designed revenge plan against the perpetrator of the crimes: his own brother.

The director of the feature is filmmaker Daniel Benmayor, born in Barcelona. He explained the concept behind its creation: “Xtremo brings to Barcelona a genre rarely explored in Spanish-speaking productions. It will be a relentless action film with a spectacular cast that brings together renowned international actors with new talents and a high-level technical team. that brings a new style to our cinema. Just as the Spanish horror was created in the past, with this production we have the opportunity to create a Spanish action movie standard “.

The cast includes Teo García, Óscar Jaenada, Óscar Casas, Andrea Duro, Luis Zahera, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Juan Diego and Nao Albet.

Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s Spanish action movie.

The film begins two years after the brother of the protagonist Max (Teo García), Lucero (Óscar Jaenada), betrayed his family, killing his father and nephew, and still abandoning him to die. Now, Max begins a killing spree for revenge after Lucero’s assassins mercilessly kill the family of Leo, his new protégé.

Previously, Daniel Benmayor, who heads the project, worked on films such as Paintball, Bruc – O Desafio and Tracers, as well as on the TV series Bienvenidos a Edén.

The script for Xtreme is written by Ivan Ledesma, based on a story by Teo García and Genaro Rodriguez, and produced by Vicente Canales and Julieta Videla.

The film will be available on Netflix from June 4. Be sure to check it out!