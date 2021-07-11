xScreen Project Wants To Turn Xbox Series S Into A ‘Laptop’

Xbox Series S: A small Australian company called UPspec Gaming aims to turn the Xbox Series S into a near-portable video game, using a small screen that can be fitted directly to the console. This is the xScreen project, which has already managed to surpass its own goal about five times on Kickstarter.

As we can see well in the video, the xScreen fits on the back of the Xbox Series S and makes the set look like a huge notebook. The most attractive part of the product is that it doesn’t need any extra cables or accessories. The display comes with a tip for the HDMI connection already built in and a connector for taking power over the USB. Once docked, the xScreen is the perfect size to fold over the console and stay compact. The display offers FullHD resolution (1080p), with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It’s amazing that UPspec exceeded its Kickstarter goal so easily, but we should also consider that it was a pretty “humble” goal from the start – just $9,700. At the time of this post, the total proceeds have just passed $55,000.

Anyone interested should take advantage of Kickstarter, which runs until the end of July. For supporters, xScreen comes out with a contribution of AU$259, which is roughly R$1,010. After its final launch – if the company can – the price of the product in stores will be US$ 249, which converts to approximately R$ 1,300 currently.