XRP will be one of the cryptocurrencies that can survive

According to the CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, XRP will be one of the few cryptocurrencies that will manage to survive in the long term in the crypto market.

In the crypto world, predicting the future is quite complex. And, a sector as dynamic as that of Blockchain technology generates news that change the entire scenario practically daily. For this reason, trying to predict which projects will remain in place in a few years, or even months, is a risky exercise. Which has not prevented the CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, from commenting that XRP will be one of the few cryptocurrencies to survive in the crypto world.

XRP within the crypto market

Today, no one can deny that XRP, the cryptocurrency developed by the Ripple company, is one of the most important virtual currencies in the world. Being the third cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, according to the ranking created by CoinMarketCap. In addition to one of the best known throughout the community.

And, XRP was designed by Ripple as a mechanism to make international transactions more efficient. Allowing those who want to send money across borders do not have to depend on banks and other intermediaries. Being able to take advantage of the cryptocurrency blockchain instead.

This would significantly reduce the execution time of these transactions, as well as the commissions charged for them. This is why important financial companies, such as Banco Santander, have already established alliances with Ripple for the use of their cryptocurrency platform to facilitate cross-border transactions for their clients.

Dan Morehead’s take on cryptocurrencies

For this reason, Dan Morehead, the CEO of Pantera Capital, has stated in an interview with Thinking Crypto, that in his opinion XRP will be one of the few cryptocurrencies that will survive in the long term. Surpassing other projects that, despite looking solid at the moment, will fall by the wayside as the crypto market reaches maturity.

“I think Ripple has done a great job. They are one of the big companies in our business and they have hundreds of engineers building a lot of code (…) And they are doing it in a little different way. I know there are a lot of purists in our industry who get almost religious about, oh, it’s not totally decentralized, or it’s not what it is. (…) I see a world where we have eight or ten really important blockchains ten years from now, and XRP is going to be one of them. ”

Pantera Capital’s support for Ripple does not stop at Dan Morehead’s statements. And it is that, the investment fund was one of the first to place its capital in XRP. In an investment diversification strategy between different startups related to the Blockchain. Which seems to be paying off with the steady advance in the price of Ripple’s cryptocurrency.

Finally, Dan Morehead also commented which are the projects in which Pantera Capital has most of its capital. Mentioning that the firm would have significant investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Filecoin, Augur, and 0x. All of these projects which, like the cryptocurrency XRP, are considered as solid in the long term by Morehead.



