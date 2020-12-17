XRP Trade Volume Exceeds $ 20 Billion

The rise in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above $ 23,000 has also brought movement to altcoins such as XRP and ETH. The unit price of XRP rose as high as $ 0.65, while trading at $ 0.45 two days ago. The commercial volume of XRP increased to over $ 20 billion during this rise.

BTC’s rise brought XRP price action

XRP, which was seen to go up to $ 0.65 on the leading crypto money exchanges, fell to $ 0.60 as of press hour. XRP’s volume in the last 24 hours has reached $ 21 billion. Meanwhile, ETH reached a trade volume of $ 24 billion and BTC $ 69 billion. The fact that XRP has a total market value of $ 28 billion reveals how much the $ 21 billion volume is.

The return of the XRP price, which was withdrawn after December 12, which was set for the Flare Network airdrop program, was just as strong. However, the volume does not appear to be as high as it was on the days when the XRP price rose above $ 0.71. On November 24, XRP’s trade volume reached $ 33 billion. So what do experts say about the current state of XRP?

How are analysts’ XRP predictions?

The popular investor known as MAGIC on Twitter stated that he is targeting $ 0.90 for the XRP price. If the crypto money market and Bitcoin continue to rise, the analyst’s forecast is much higher. He stated that he expected $ 1 to be seen for the XRP price in the continuation of the MAGIC post.

XRP will surpass $1.0 in no time. — MAGIC (@MagicPoopCannon) December 17, 2020



