XRP Price To Rise To The Top According To Famous Analyst

XRP Price to rise to the top according to the famous analysts. Famous analyst announces peak level for XRP Price. Crypto money market days Dogeco’s ‘ in (the DOG) rise with XRP busy though slowly began to turn back. Is XRP Next After DOGE Price?

XRP, which managed to climb from $ 1.40 to $ 1.68, broke the $ 1.70 resistance before declining during the day. According to a famous crypto money analyst, this movement in the XRP price is actually just the beginning.

I’ve been saying $20-$30 for over a year now. $10-$13 has never been my expected top for $XRP. — Credible Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) May 5, 2021

In its statement about the XRP price, Credible Crypto stated that even $ 10 and $ 13 is a very low estimate. Credible Crypto stated that it thinks the DOGE price could rise to the level of $ 20 to $ 30 after breaking the all-time record of $ 3.30. Stating that $ 10-13 is never a peak prediction for him, the analyst stated that $ 20 is normal when looking at the rise of other altcoins.

The XRP price hit a high of $ 3.30 in 2018, breaking the all-time record. Despite this, XRP has not been able to rise above the $ 2 level for 3 years. Although the price of XRP, hit by the SEC case, slowly recovered, it was still not seen that above $ 2 was held. In the continuation of $ 2, $ 2.40 is significant resistance, according to XRP technical analysis. In the continuation of this, XRP price can see the level of $ 3.30 and move to the price discovery phase. In the discovery phase, it is not even sincere that sensational rises like DOGE are experienced.

Popular technical analyst Peter Brandt also recently stated that the all-time record for XRP could be broken.

*This news shared within the scope of the right to give information does not constitute any investment or financial advice.