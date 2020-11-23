XRP Price Rise Is Breathtaking: Here Are Target Levels

XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by total market cap, is on the rise, as if wanting to take the second place. The XRP / USD trading pair, which gained 100% in a week, is still rising and is not affected by corrections. So are the next targets for Ripple investors?

XRP at its peak of 2 years

XRP rose as high as $ 0.54, a level not seen since November 2018, after breaking the critical $ 0.50 resistance. It is known that Bank of America news from Ripple is also effective in today’s FOMO. XRP actually broke a record not only in terms of price but also in terms of trade volume, and it is increasing this record every minute. Even in 2018, when the price of XRP reached $ 3.30 levels, it is seen that the trade volume did not exceed $ 10 billion.

As of press hour, the commercial volume of XRP in the last 24 hours has exceeded $ 18 billion. This indicates that the “fuel” of the rise is more than ever before. In his statement on the subject, Le public stated that the targets were $ 0.65 and $ 0.77 after the resistance of $ 0.52 and the daily candlestick close.

Are the next targets for the XRP price?

However, the analyst touched on a possible correction for the XRP / USD trading pair and stated that the price could retreat to the $ 0.36 and $ 0.33 zone. World-renowned analyst Crypto Michael also warned both XRP and ETH investors on this issue, urging them to be careful.

I feel like I've got to tweet this, as I think a heavy amount of people have the feeling. Don't FOMO in to things like $ETH at this point or $XRP. Definitely more upwards momentum coming in the following months, but be protective with the capital. 🙂#CRYPTO — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) November 23, 2020

Michael van de Poppe emphasized that many people are attracted to FOMO right now. Although the analyst stated that there would be more increases in the coming months, he explained that caution should be exercised in protecting the capital. In 2017 bull, it is known that many investors took serious losses from BTC, XRP, ETH and all altcoins.

For this reason, it is vital to place a stop order or determine the exit point when following the rise of the third largest cryptocurrency.



