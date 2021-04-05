XRP price reached a level of $ 0.87 today

XRP price, one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the market, reached a level of $ 0.87 today, a level not seen since April 2018. XRP price fell heavily after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Ripple(XRP) .The cryptocurrency had declined to $ 0.17 within a few days following the filing of the case and then recovered a little from there.

XRP, which then remained quiet for a few months, has entered an uptrend since March 15. The cryptocurrency climbed to $ 0.87 today, an increase of nearly 40 percent. XRP price last saw this level in April 2018.

Analysts attribute the price action in XRP to the general rise in altcoins rather than the cryptocurrency’s unique development or techniques. There is also an increase of over 20 percent in XLM, which is known to move with XRP frequently. XLM finds buyers at $ 0.53 at 19.40.

Meanwhile, the positive or negative developments that will occur during the SEC litigation process are expected to have a direct impact on the XRP price.

