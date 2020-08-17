XRP Price On The Move: Is The Expected Record Coming?

XRP price dropped sharply last week, from the $ 0.33 level that it barely climbed to $ 0.27, below the $ 0.30 support. In spite of the 40% rise in XRP, investors were also worried that it fell below the $ 0.30 resistance again.

Despite this, the price of XRP managed to rise above $ 0.30 again with the buying pressure and volume and continues to rise as of the press hour. The XRP rally, which started at the same time as Bitcoin’s rise, caused the price to rise 4%, and XRP is currently trading at $ 0.3113.

XRP Price Takes Action Again

Looking at the XRP chart for now, it seems that the Golden Cross is starting to form. XRP, which has hit the highest level of the last 14 days and is heading towards the top of 2020, may soon reach above $ 0.40, according to the Gold Intercept indicator. The levels that XRP investors should pay attention to are the $ 0.30 support and the $ 0.33 resistance.

In fact, there has been a development that worries XRP investors today. However, XRP price is rising. Today 55 million XRP has been transferred from a wallet that was previously known to belong to Ripple and was last active in 2013. This transfer is worth approximately 16 million dollars. Although this increased fears of possible sales pressure, it was not expected.

The reason why Ripple’s transfer was made is still unknown and no explanation has been made about the issue.



