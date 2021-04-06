XRP Price Exceeds $ 1 Before the hearing

XRP price gained more than 50% during the week and rose to over $ 1 as of Tuesday. XRP; Investors are preparing for the hearing on Tuesday, April 6, as Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse’s statements came to the fore with last week’s statements.
According to CoinDesk’s price index, XRP was trading at $ 0.577 on Tuesday last week. XRP’s market value has surged to over $ 100 billion over the week. One of the names that helped the total value of the cryptocurrency market to exceed $ 2 trillion was XRP.
XRP price is above $ 1 for the first time since 2018.
Ripple and the SEC will meet via teleconference on Tuesday, April 6th, according to the court document dated March 24. At this time, people will be able to listen to the hearing live after calling (877) 402-9757, entering the code 7938632 and pressing #.
According to court rules, citizens participating in the teleconference are not allowed to take audio or visual recordings or to broadcast them.
Today’s hearing is given importance
Ripple and the SEC have discussed in the past few weeks whether certain documents should be sealed or not.
- Attorney Jeremy Hogan, who was impartial in the case, stated that these discussions were not critical for the case. “Do not focus on the trees and overlook the forest.” said. According to Hogan, what people should focus on will be the April 6 hearing.
- The parties had appeared before Judge Sarah Netburn on 19 March before that. “As far as I understand, XRP not only has value as a currency, it also has a function that distinguishes it from Bitcoin and Ether,” Netburn said during the hearing. used the expression she.
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said in an interview last week that he “believes they will win the lawsuit.”