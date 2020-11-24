XRP price diverged heavily on Coinbase

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

XRP, one of the leading coins in the crypto money market, is pleasing its investors these days. The third largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been in a dramatic price increase since the second week of November. XRP, which was traded at $ 0.25 just 10 days ago, has reached an average market price of $ 0.76, up 200 percent today.

Cryptocurrency also surpassed ETH in daily transaction volume. Despite doubling XRP in terms of market value, ETH’s transaction volume in the last 24 hours was $ 26 billion, while this figure for XRP was $ 28 billion 500 million.

Price deviated by 20 percent on Coinbase

While XRP is generally traded at $ 0.76 in the market, it rose 20 percent above this price on Coinbase. The price reached $ 0.92 on the US-based exchange, approaching the $ 1 level. On the other hand, the information provided by Coinbase shows that 75 percent of the trading activity of users in the exchange is buying.

See Also
XRP Lost Third Place In USDT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here