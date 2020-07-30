XRP Price Analysis: Is Upward Movement Coming?

Ripple (XRP) continued its uptrend towards the $ 0.2500 resistance level against the US Dollar. According to master analyst Aayush Jindal, XRP price is currently combining earnings above $ 0.2400 and could start another increase.

Ripple gained an upward trend above the $ 0.2400 resistance levels. The price traded at a high of $ 0.2500 per month, well above the 100-hour SMA. There is a bullish trend line with $ 0.2380 support on the hourly chart of the XRP / USD pair. The pair reinforces earnings and may start a new increase as long as it does not exceed the $ 0.2300 support.

Yesterday, there was a further drop in fluctuations above the $ 0.2400 resistance. XRP price traction above the $ 0.2420 resistance level and well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The upward movement broke the price at $ 0.2450 and tested the resistance at $ 0.2500. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $ 0.2450 and $ 0.2420 levels. XRP is trading at $ 0.2401 at the time of writing, but finds strong offers near the $ 0.2380 support. The last low was around $ 0.2383, and the price is currently reinforcing gains. The initial resistance is the $ 0.2410 level, if this breaks, an increase may occur.

The 23.6% Fib retracement level, which has recently declined from $ 0.2500 to $ 0.2383, is also near the $ 0.2410 level. The first major resistance to increase is close to the $ 0.2440 level, as it coincides with the 50% Fib retracement level that has recently declined from $ 0.2500 to $ 0.2383.

There seems to be a bullish trend line with support at $ 0.2380 on the hourly chart of the XRP / USD pair. If the pair remains above the trend line, it may start a new increase above $ 0.2440 and $ 0.2450. The main hurdle is now near the $ 0.2500 resistance zone. A successful break above the $ 0.2500 level could steer the price towards the $ 0.2560 and $ 0.2580 levels in the near future.

Is there a fall in XRP?

Trendline support is around $ 0.2380. If there is a downside break below $ 0.2380, the price may increase its drop towards the $ 0.2320 level. The main support is near the $ 0.2300 level (the last breakout zone), where the bears will target a larger correction wave towards the $ 0.2200 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD: For XRP / USD, MACD is gaining momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index): For XRP / USD, the RSI is slightly above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels: $ 0.2380, $ 0.2320 and $ 0.2300

Major Resistance Levels: $ 0.2410, $ 0.2440 and $ 0.2500



