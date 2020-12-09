XRP May Exceed Ethereum In The Next Rally!

Although Ripple’s XRP has experienced many declines, it has recently formed an upward forecast.The coin went through a two-year dormant period after reaching an all-time high of $ 3.3 in January 2018.

XRP has gone through a period of consolidation in which it lost as much as 97 percent of its value and was trending down continuously.

For XRP, every market move was insufficient and the collapse was worse each time. While most of the market was recovering, the price of the coin did not look good at all. By November 16, XRP finally rose from $ 0.26 to 0.495 in a week, heading towards 0.78, the next week’s peak.

When we look at the comparison chart between XRP and ETH, we see that XRP’s price peak is much more pronounced, followed by a massive crash. In November, XRP broke its relationship with Ethereum and outperformed crypto by 2x.

We can say that XRP will encounter very little upward resistance. XRP bears did not leave resistance levels on the bearish path due to the massive impact from an all-time high. The most recent 200% rally has highlighted several critical resistance points since September 2018.

The only potential risk for the bulls is seen as the possibility of double peaks as the $ 0.78 peak is close to the September 17, 2018 high of $ 0.791.

A break above this level will raise the XRP price towards the key resistance level.

In addition, the number of XRP whales appears to have increased significantly in the past two weeks and has been on an upward trend since October. This reveals that big investors are very interested in crypto money and there is pressure to buy.



