XRP climbs to 16-month high

XRP, which gained 20 percent in the last 24 hours, reached a level not seen in 16 months, surpassing $ 0.36.

While Bitcoin made an attempt at $ 19,000 in the morning and withdrew, there were significant increases in altcoins. XRP, which many investors expected to repeat its past performance for years, gave hope with its dynamism.

XRP, the fourth largest crypto currency with a market value of $ 16 billion 235 million, has increased by nearly 20 percent in the last 24 hours. The coin, which rose above $ 0.36 at around 09.30, thus reached a level not seen since 8 July 2019. XRP’s performance in the last week reached 32 percent.

76 percent purchase rate on Coinbase

On the other hand, when we look at the activities of the traders in XRP, it is seen that 76 percent have taken a buying position. According to the data provided by Coinbase, 76 percent of those who made XRP transactions on the platform increased their positions in the last 24 hours, while 24 percent decreased their assets. On the other hand, the average period of holding XRP in Coinbase is 98 days.

As XRP is a cryptocurrency with a high potential for big price movements, the movements excite its investors. During 2017-2018, when the market was in a bullish cycle, XRP had risen 1700 percent in just one month.



