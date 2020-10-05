XRP Becomes One Of The Earning Coins Of The Day

XRP is outperforming the market in the short term, but did not perform very well against other cryptocurrencies, looking from the beginning of the year to today.

XRP is currently one of the top 10 top performing cryptocurrencies for the day, after gaining 6.2% in the past 24 hours. Considering the long-standing performance of the crypto currency; It is a very productive day for the currency.

The price of XRP was $ 0.234 yesterday, while it is trading at $ 0.248 today. Overall, the cryptocurrency has surged over short-term time frames.

Long Expected Good Performance from XRP

Going further back, XRP has increased by 28.7% since the beginning of the year, but despite these gains, it is still one of the top 10 worst-performing cryptocurrencies this year.

This price move occurred less than a week after the $ 4.5 million worth of XRP stolen from the KuCoin exchange was carried by hackers (KuCoin claims to be detected now).

XRP price hasn’t satisfied its investors for a long time, but Ripple company behind the cryptocurrency is another MoneyGram; It continues to strengthen its structures with agreements with many companies in many countries.

Although XRP is the best performing cryptocurrency today, Binance Coin (BNB) is the best performer this week – hitting $ 28.67, up 9.5% in the past 7 days.



