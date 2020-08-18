XRP Became Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

XRP has managed to be among the top ten most earning cryptocurrencies, after a 5.55% price increase in the last 24 hours. As reported by CoinMarketCap, no other digital asset in the top 10 has been able to reap such huge gains over the same period. Investors see an opportunity in XRP falling below this year’s high.

XRP Continues to Expand

XRP has been the best performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours among the top ten cryptocurrencies. The third largest cryptocurrency has made impressive gains in recent weeks. This coincided with a period when the impact of the coronavirus on international markets began to break.

The cryptocurrency market has been in bullish mode for the past few weeks. Most of the cryptocurrencies on the market have reached local peaks and many have already surpassed all-time highs. However, XRP is staying away from its all-time high in 2018, indicating that there is still great potential for XRP to continue rising.

Chainlink’s Success

One of the most active cryptocurrencies in recent weeks has been Chainlink (LINK), which was able to break through its previous all-time highs and move towards new highs almost daily. This bull run enabled traders and users to make huge profits.

Bullish Signals From Ethereum and Litecoin

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) are also showing bullish signs. Ethereum has seen its highest price level since August 2018, when it hit $ 400 for the first time. Many investors and analysts feel that ETH could continue to grow due to the large number of DeFi applications being launched and the huge impact they currently have on the entire industry.

Moreover, with the privacy-focused application they are working on, Litecoin is preparing to continue a new bull run. In the last 24 hours, LTC has become the second biggest winner among the top ten cryptocurrencies after XRP. If privacy solutions are finally implemented in Litecoin, the digital asset will be the largest virtual currency that protects users’ privacy while making transactions.

The cryptocurrency market is doing well. We can see this by watching how fast digital assets are growing and how some altcoins are reaching all-time highs. The real question is whether it will be possible for Bitcoin to start a new bull run in the coming days and weeks.



