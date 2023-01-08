Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s Twitch stream on January 7 was unexpectedly interrupted after his ex-girlfriend Adept arrived at his home and said that he was “violating the law of the court.”

The stream on Twitch was quite ordinary by xQc standards. He was on the air for about two and a half hours and was going to download a game called “Convenient” to play for thousands of his viewers.

However, his flow was interrupted when there was a knock on the door. xQc started responding, and it soon became clear that it was his ex-girlfriend, Adept. The two have been embroiled in a messy breakup since the fall of 2022.

While they were away from the xQc installation, most of their conversation was inaudible. You can hear the couple periodically discussing “accounts” and “passwords”.

Shortly after, Lengyel returned to his installation and apologized to his audience. “Damn it,” he said, putting the headset back on. “Sorry for this conversation. Big apologies. Chat with big apologies.”

Adept Claims xQc “Violates Court Law”

However, the return to normal life lasted only a few seconds, and the knocking became audible again. After a while, the Adept could be heard talking to xQc again. In particular, she can be heard telling him that he is “violating the law of the court.”

When the Adept made a statement, xQc returned to the frame and muted the sound, telling her to “shut up.”

A few minutes later, Lengyel returned to his setup and abruptly interrupted the broadcast.

“I need to turn off the chat,” he said. — I’ll see you either tonight or tomorrow. This is the end of the stream.

Time stamp: 2:29:00

It’s unclear what the Adept is referring to, but the couple has been involved in numerous public disagreements since their breakup was confirmed.

Back in November, it turned out that the McLaren xQc for 300 thousand dollars was actually registered in the name of an Adept. Shortly before that, they got excited live in front of thousands of viewers.

xQc has not been live since the broadcast ended late on the evening of January 7.