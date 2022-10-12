xQc Is Baffled by Pokimane Video Making TikTok Viral Trend

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel scratched his head after trying to understand one of the most popular TikTok Pokimane, and his fellow streamer made a viral trend “Mask Off”.

xQc is one of the biggest names on Twitch, always leading the ratings of viewers and subscribers, second only to Kai Senat at the time of writing when it comes to English—language streamers.

He has clearly stumbled upon something that really resonates with thousands of young people who are looking for entertainment on the Internet, and he is one of the best in this business.

However, one form of entertainment for young people that he failed to engage is TikTok, as shown in this clip from his broadcast on Twitch on October 11.

Watching Pokimane make the Mask Off TikTok trend, you could see the confusion on xQc’s face as he tried to decipher what was going on.

The situation only worsened when he was asked how Pokimane took off her glasses when none of her hands were free, and the usually chatty xQc was literally speechless.

“One hand on her phone and the other hand on… I don’t know,” he said, thinking hard, trying to figure out what was going on in the video.

This happened at the end of a short session of watching Pokimane TikTok, reacting to them and expressing her criticism or thoughts about various trends and content that she posted on the platform.

xQc recently admitted that joking about sniffing a Pokimane chair was “fucking awesome.”

He also expressed his displeasure with comments made by Andrea Botez on TwitchCon, which he called “annoying” after she joked that he only streams gambling.