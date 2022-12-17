xQc “Fails Terribly” After Trying to Teach Its Chat Soda Tricks

Canadian streamer xQc tried to prove in his chat that tapping on the can from all sides prevents the transfusion of carbonated drinks. But his demonstration didn’t go very well.

The Twitch xQc star is one of the largest online streamers in history, tens of thousands of pairs of eyes follow his every move and listen to his every word.

Despite his worldwide fame, Felix Lendiel, better known as xQc, has repeatedly demonstrated to his viewers that he is a practical person and an avid video game lover who everyone likes.

Nothing proves this more than when he stumbles or has an accident on live TV. What happens to every person on a daily basis. But, alas, something that is a great subject of discussion and interest when a streamer does it.

Felix was upset that no one in his chat seemed to know the “tapping technique” and tried to demonstrate it during his lifestream, but it wasn’t quite the way he wanted.

xQc cannot demonstrate the tapping technique

“Chat, of all the cans and bottles, I do not know how to stop the Sprite from the bubble after I dropped it. You can’t, right? You usually do that,” xQc said in a clip saved from its live broadcast, before tapping his fingers on a sprite bottle.

Annoyed that no one in the chat room seemed to understand what he was doing, he took a can of beer out of the refrigerator.

“Look. I’ll shake him, and then I’ll throw him. It will bubble if you shake it very hard. And now look,” Felix explained, and the rest is history.

Time stamp: 1:14

Felix and his viewers have a history of interaction that has led to the creation of great content. For example, the time when he was doing his chores for the first time and asked for specific instructions in the chat. Or when he shared an awkward but carefree chat with a fan during a date.