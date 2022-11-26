xQc Exposes Twitch Viewer Who Donated Almost 200 Times To Bash It

Twitch streamer xQc responded to a viewer who was determined to interact with him, after a series of donations totaling $850 to get his attention with a three-shot.

Whether it’s streamers like xQc, Amouranth or Pokimane, viewers are eager to attract the attention of their favorite creators.

Felix “xQc” Lengyel has had his share of unique interactions with viewers, although some situations have certainly gone too far.

Joining the legion of viewers fighting for xQc recognition, one Twitch viewer made several donations in the hope that they would be able to shower the streamer with colorful comments.

A Twitch Viewer Has Donated Almost 200 Times to the xQc Explosion

During xQc’s live broadcast on Twitch on November 25, the streaming megastar investigated a series of donations totaling $850. Donated by a viewer known as “Ctvvv,” xQc waded through a river of $5 donations that included constant negative comments.

Targeting xQc’s gaming prowess and streaming content, the strange interaction prompted comments such as “the sad reality is that 90% of the chat is better than xQc.”

Other comments blasted xQc’s “cookie cutter type target”, while another claimed, “xQc, you talk a lot, but you don’t really say anything.”

After reviewing the first wave of comments, xQc was stunned to find that a viewer had donated almost 200 times to get his attention. “170 dono!” xQc exclaimed to his audience.

Undoubtedly, this is not the last time xQc receives comments of this nature.

A Twitch streamer recently threw viewers into confusion after the sudden termination of its live broadcast on November 22. Referring to the fact that he was in a “crazy free space”, xQc finished its broadcast faster than viewers expected.