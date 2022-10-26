xQc Blasts “Fat Phobe” Label in Rant on Twitch After Watching Blindfolded Dating Show

Twitch star Felix “xQc” Legiel explained why he is not against people being “fat-phobic” and does not agree with how people put this label on others.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and it seems that the French—Canadian has his own opinion about everything and is not afraid to share it.

During the response broadcast after some health problems in early October, the former Overwatch League professional was watching Cut dating videos in his chat when he was linked to a Twitter post where one of the participants was called a “fat phobe.”

In the video, a blindfolded participant refused a date after recognizing her body type. The user accused the man of “fat phobia” due to the fact that he did not want to date a woman, which prompted xQc to explain why it does not matter much.

this video is misleading because Nathan, the dude that buzzed her, hugged every single girl that sat down and when he realized they were fat, he immediately pressed the buzzer. This dude is actually just fatphobic. https://t.co/TPkxmMFcBy — PRESAVE SO BAD • JD they/them (@jd_occasionally) October 24, 2022

xQc Defends “Fatphobia” on Dating Show Cut

According to xQc, men “rightly” like girls with a certain body type, and there is nothing wrong with a guy refusing to date women above his “threshold”.

“Yeah, I’m fatphobe, bitch. What are you going to do about it?” he asked. “At least in some cases, people can do something to become bigger or not. But people think you can say “no, he’s too short,” and you want to know something about height? You can’t change that.”

The Canadian continued, reflecting on why “fat phobia” is so important, mentioning the double standards associated with height and the fact that short people can’t do anything about it.

“So stupid. Every person who liked this tweet should turn off the Internet!” he exclaimed.

So far, xQc has not faced any objections for his remarks, and many have agreed with the Twitch star regarding his dating preferences.

In any case, Lengyel’s comments are sure to provoke anger from someone, but it is unlikely that his opinion will change.