xQc Bans Viewers and Loses Them with Twitch Chat Due to Amouranth’s Accusations of “tricks”

Top Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel was incredibly disappointed with his chat and even gave one viewer a permanent ban on his broadcast because of their comments about the unfolding situation with Amouranth.

In mid-October, Amurant revealed during an emotional stream on Twitch that she was married, but her husband regularly insulted her, threatening to kill her dog, throwing away her money and telling her that she could not talk about their marriage. because it would “destroy the business model.”

A couple of days after all this became known, Amurant went on the air again, saying that she was “free” and had access to all her social and financial accounts while her husband was “looking for help.”

Naturally, many of Amurant’s peers came to her defense, including such as Valkyrae and LilyPichu, and while watching her broadcast, xQc did not show patience for chatter in its feed, criticizing her for what happened.

“Are you guys fucking stupid or something?” he asked. “You’re so damn stupid. Damn it, you sound fucking stupid.”

Then he read one comment in particular that took him to another level, deciding that they would no longer be able to participate in his chat.

“It was a trick, immao,” he said after reading the comment in the chat. “I’m going to give you a fucking permanent ban, man. You’re fucking annoying as shit. I can’t.”

Although the situation with Amouranth has not yet been fully clarified, and probably there is still a lot of time before that, many streamers still share their support for her and reject accusations that it may be fake or a “trick”.

xQc took a short break from streaming after TwitchCon, saying that after returning from the event, he was “destroyed” by illness, but obviously it didn’t last long.