Xperia Compact, Android alternative to iPhone 12 Mini

It seems that Sony may soon return to the line of cell phones with reduced body. An image appeared on the internet with the indication that the device would be a new Xperia Compact, with a 5.5 inch screen. The information is from the leaker OnLeaks.

The model would have dimensions of 140 x 68.9 x 8.9 mm, measuring less than the 5.7-inch Xperia XZ2 Compact. Even so, as you can see in the images below, the device would still have thick edges on the sides and bottom.

Other visible details of the smartphone consist of the rear dual camera configuration – whose primary sensor would have 13 MP. The fingerprint reader would be located on the side of the housing.

In addition, the front camera would be in a drop-shaped notch, while there would be a 3.5 mm connector on the top of the notebook intended for headphones – something increasingly rare in a cell phone.

The intention is that it will become an alternative to the iPhone 12 Mini. However, it would have a differential to serve users of the Android operating system. On the other hand, it may be a late bet from Sony, since Apple’s own compact model would have sales equivalent to just 6% of the entire latest series of iPhones.

The new leak would confirm the information from November last year, which accounted for the return of the Sony Xperia Compact line in this year of 2021, with Snapdragon 775.

