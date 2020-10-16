Xochitl Gomez is playing a mysterious rol America Chavez?

And… we finally have a first recruit for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! Xochitl Gomez (The Babysitters, Raven) has landed a supposedly important mystery role in the sequel to Doctor Strange. Despite his young age (14), some already imagine him in America Chavez. Inter-dimensional adventurer, Miss America is a super-heroine with varied powers (strength, flight, speed, endurance, opening of portals), originally from the Utopian Parallel. As the exploration of the multiverse is on the program, meeting a superheroine from another dimension is perfectly possible … to better find her, in a few years, in a Young Avengers movie? To your theories!

‘Doctor Strange 2’: ‘Baby-Sitters Club’ Star Xochitl Gomez Joins Benedict Cumberbatch In Next Installment https://t.co/9EyTJ1jwhq — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 16, 2020

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi and is released in the United States on March 25, 2022, starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo) and Elizabeth Olsen ( Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch).



