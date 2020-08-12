Xiaomi’s New Transparent TV Has Been Sold Out

Xiaomi announced at the event held yesterday that its transparent television will be opened for pre-order after the event. Keeping its promise, the company released this television right after the event. The television’s first sales stocks were exhausted in just 1 second.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi introduced its new products at an event organized yesterday. Among the products announced by the company were Mi 10 Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra and Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition. Xiaomi attracted attention with all the products it announced at the event it organized for its 10th anniversary, but the product that fascinated consumers the most was undoubtedly the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition. Because this television had a feature quite different from what we have seen until today.

As the name suggests, Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has a transparent structure. So a user can easily see the back of the screen of this television. As a matter of fact, such televisions were designed before, but Xiaomi was the first company to mass-produce a television with such a feature. Moreover, Xiaomi’s TV with a transparent structure had a serious label of 7,100 dollars (approximately 52,000 TL + taxes). However, this high price does not seem to have made Xiaomi fans think for a moment.

Xiaomi announced that right after its promotion yesterday, this television will be available for sale under pre-order. Keeping its promise, Xiaomi opened this television for pre-order as soon as the event ended. However, there was an event that maybe even Xiaomi would not have thought of. Xiaomi’s transparent television, worth a small fortune, managed to reset its stocks in just 1 second.

Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has a 55-inch transparent OLED display. The television, which has an ultra-thin design such as 5.7 mm, contains 93 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and offers users up to 1.07 billion colors. In addition, this television impresses users with its 120 Hz refresh rate.

Xiaomi’s transparent television, powered by the MediaTek 9650 processor, is supported by the Mali-G52 GPU. Xiaomi states that the Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition has a solid artificial intelligence support, and this will open the doors of a completely different experience for users. Consumers have the opportunity to experience a transparent screen on a television of this nature.

Details such as when the Xiaomi Mi TV Lux Transparent Edition, whose stocks are depleted in a second, will go out of China and which countries it will go to are unknown. However, it is obvious that this television will enchant Chinese consumers already. The following days will show how Xiaomi’s new television will affect the sector.



