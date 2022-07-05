Xiaomi’s New flagship phone Uses a 1-inch Camera Sensor

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the company’s newest flagship phone, and its standout feature is a giant 1—inch camera sensor developed by Sony and configured in collaboration with Leica. However, Xiaomi is not the first brand to cooperate with Leica, nor is it a leader in installing a 1-inch sensor on a phone. Last year, Leica Leitz Phone 1, exclusive to Japan, did this, and Sharp also installed a 1-inch sensor on its flagship Aquos R7.

As for the more mainstream part of things, Sony Xperia Pro-I also offers a special type 1.0 sensor, but it’s not exactly an affordable package for $1,600 for the basic version. Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi wants to make such camera sensors widely available, and it’s also almost half the price of a Sony phone. Xiaomi products are sold in several markets around the world, unlike Sony, which produces its phones in several countries.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has huge camera lens rings on the back, located on a giant camera protrusion, thanks to impressive image processing equipment. The leader is the 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor with a resolution of 50.3 megapixels. Unsurprisingly, it performs 4-in-1 pixel merging to produce 12.5-megapixel photos by default. Xiaomi claims that this is the first Android phone that supports Dolby Vision HDR video capture, as well as native playback. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro allows you to shoot HDR video with Dolby Vision with a resolution of up to 4K and a frame rate of 60 frames per second. Inexplicably, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with all its top-notch camera hardware, still restricts users to recording HDR10+. Going back to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the partnership with Leica also includes two customizable camera modes — Leica Authentic Look for the brand’s signature DSLR feel and Leica Vibrant Mode, which adds algorithmic customization to the mix.

The Flagship that Skips the Megapixel Wars

As for the numbers, slow-motion video recording reaches 3840 frames per second at 720p resolution, while Dolby Vision HDR video reaches a maximum 4K speed of 60 frames per second, which corresponds to Apple’s own flagships. Sony’s massive 1-inch sensor sits next to a pair of half-inch camera sensors. The first is an ultra—wide—angle camera with a resolution of 48 megapixels and a field of view of 128 degrees, and the other is a telephoto lens with a zoom that uses the same Sony IMX586 sensor, but it is located behind a periscope system with a folded lens that uses a prism to bend light. The selfie camera also uses a fairly powerful 32-megapixel sensor that supports Dolby Vision capture without HDR and portrait blur adjustment for selfies.

The other characteristics of the phone are also impressive. Xiaomi 12S Ultra is equipped with a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display (3200 x 1440 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as well as up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. A 4860 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging supports light, and MUI 13 based on Android 12 serves as software. Available in two colors — classic black and green — the phone costs the equivalent of $900 in China. It is expected that Xiaomi 12S Ultra will appear on the shelves in other Asian and European markets, but it is unlikely to reach the shores of the United States.