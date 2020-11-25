Xiaomi’s $ 70 power bank also serves as a hand warmer

In addition to launching its own Mi brand power banks, Xiaomi is also betting on licensing and partnerships with smaller manufacturers for various everyday products. The newest item in this vast catalog combines a portable battery source with another seemingly unrelated object: a hand warmer.

The ZMI Hand Warmer / Power Bank has the dual function of being a portable charger with a storage capacity of 5,000 mAh to boost the battery of electronics, in addition to keeping your hands or even your pockets warm during colder days.

The product, which will be strategically launched during the winter of the Northern Hemisphere, carries both larger devices, such as smartphones, and those using low-intensity Bluetooth, such as headphones. According to the manufacturer, it is faster to recharge the iPhone 12 than Apple’s own 5W accessory.

To do the heating, the device has a PTC temperature sensor and technologies patented by the company to keep the heating at the same level, without overdoing the heat. It reaches a maximum of 52ºC and can be used wirelessly for up to four hours non-stop, using the energy from the power bank itself as a source.

For safety reasons, the recharge and heating function cannot be used simultaneously. In addition, the LED emitted by the accessory is strong and can be used even with a kind of temporary flashlight.



