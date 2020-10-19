Xiaomi works on 80W wireless charging technology

Xiaomi has raised the hand a little further in the charging wars by announcing that it is working on 80W wireless charging technology. According to the information provided by the company, with this technology, a 4000 mAh battery will reach 50 percent charge within 8 minutes. A full charge will take 19 minutes. Xiaomi showcased its new charging technology with a modified version of the Mi 10 Pro.

Xiaomi currently has the fastest wireless charging option among smartphones on the market. Mi 10 Ultra comes with 50W charging support. The 4500 mAh battery of the phone can be charged wirelessly within 40 minutes.

Oppo also recently announced 65W wireless charging technology that can fill a 4000 mAh battery in 30 minutes. However, a phone with this technology has not yet been released.

It can be said that the competition in wireless fast charging technologies is among the Chinese manufacturers. Huawei and Xiaomi have been trying to outdo each other for a while. The new MagSafe wireless chargers offered by Apple with the iPhone 12 series offer 15W charging support.

Xiaomi did not provide information about the release time of its first phone with 80W wireless charging support. However, it is thought that this date will not be too far. The company has regularly released phones with higher wireless charging speeds over the past few years. It should be noted that two months have passed since the launch of the Mi 10 Ultra.



