Xiaomi, wireless headset with 12 hours of autonomy

Xiaomi unveiled yesterday (8), in Nepal, a new wireless headset aimed at practitioners of physical activities. This is the Redmi SonicBass Wireless, whose main highlight is the battery life, enabling 12 hours of continuous playback.

The neck collar design, which helps to prevent the headphones from falling during the most sudden movements, is another attraction for those who do not dispense with music while exercising. And the novelty also has IPX4 certification, which protects against sweat and splashing water.

Unlike other more advanced models of the Chinese brand, which feature active noise cancellation technology, the SonicBass Wireless Earphone has an “environmental” solution to reduce interference from outside sounds, while listening to your favorite songs, podcasts and broadcasters radio.

The new Xiaomi phone also brings “superior sound and bass with professional quality” and a built-in microphone, which allows you to answer calls and give voice commands. The connection to the cell phone, tablet, notebook and other devices is made using Bluetooth 5.0 technology.

Pricing and availability

Redmi’s first wireless headset with a neck collar will soon be available in Nepal’s online and physical stores in blue and black. There, it will cost 2,099 Nepalese rupees, the equivalent of just over R $ 94, in direct conversion at the current price, without taking into account the incidence of taxes.

For now, there is no information about the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi SonicBass Wireless in Brazil, but the expectation is that it will also reach other markets in the coming weeks.



