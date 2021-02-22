Xiaomi, wireless headphones with noise canceling

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has launched new headphones focused on the cost-effective market. The model is called Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro and was presented on Monday (22) in the Indian market.

The earphones are in-ear and IPX5 certified, which means some resistance in case of contact with water and sweat. According to the brand, the design is designed to be always clean, without accumulating wax particles, for example.

In terms of design, it is wireless, but it comes with a cable connecting both sides with a neck support. The presence of low-latency audio still means that it is ideal for games, as it reproduces the sound of other devices with the shortest possible delay.

In addition, there is an active noise cancellation feature, reducing noise to the user by up to 25 dB, which can be activated by a single touch of a button located on the accessory. Environmental noise cancellation detects when you are on a call and, by calculating the direction of your voice, reduces the surrounding noise by 50% to make the call more crystal clear.

The phone’s battery lasts up to 20 hours, under certain conditions of use, and charging is done through a microUSB connector.

Availability

Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Pro headsets will initially be launched only in the Indian market, especially to compete against the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. At a promotional price of launch in the official store, the product costs 1,799 rupees – about R $ 130 in direct currency conversion.