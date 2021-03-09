Xiaomi will raise the bar in charging speed a little higher

For smartphone manufacturers, fast charging technology has also become one of the issues that make a difference. Xiaomi, one of these manufacturers, is now preparing a phone with 200W wired charging support. It is stated that the device in question will carry a 5000 mAh battery and will also offer wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

The famous sensor Digital Chat Station brought up the claim about Xiaomi’s new phone. Although the second half of 2021 is marked for the launch of the smartphone, it should be noted that there is no concrete sign yet.

It is stated that Xiaomi’s phone with 200W charging support can become official as Mi 11 Ultra. Only the standard version of the Mi 11 series has been introduced for now.

It will not be a surprise for Xiaomi to launch a device with 200W charging speed. The Mi 10 Ultra, which the Chinese manufacturer launched last year, has 120W wired fast charging support. Therefore, it seems natural for the Chinese manufacturer to raise the bar a little higher.