Xiaomi will multiply gaming performance with RAMDISK

Xiaomi, one of the prominent brands in the smartphone market, introduced a technology that will provide higher performance in mobile games. Xiaomi will increase the gaming performance of its smartphones with RAMDISK technology.

We can easily say that mobile games and smart phones are developing day by day. Especially recently, the RAM capacity of smartphones has reached 16 GB levels. Xiaomi also introduced a technology that will make more use of these RAM capacities to increase the gaming performance of smartphones.

The Chinese company will use a technology used for computers today for its smartphones. Xiaomi will reserve a part of the RAM as virtual storage with RAMDISK technology. In this way, higher performance can be obtained from games.

To explain this performance increase more concretely; Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra uses LPDDR5 RAM and UFC 3.1 internal storage. LPDDR5 RAM has a speed of 44 GB / s, while the read speed of UFS 3.1 is rated at 1700 MB / s and the write speed is 750 MB / s. Therefore, we can see a serious increase in performance in a game installed on RAM.

RAMDISK technology is currently offered by the company to Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra users. To access this technology, users; In the ‘game center’ application, it must go to the ‘speed loading’ section and enter the ‘game trial’ mode.

The most important disadvantage of this situation is that when the phone is restarted for any reason, the game is lost due to the game being stored in RAM.



