Xiaomi will launch Redmi Note 10 line in March

Xiaomi revealed the month of launch of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone line. The company’s Indian division posted a teaser on Twitter indicating that the smartphone series will be presented in March, without a specific date for the event.

The information was revealed by Manu Kumar Jain, global vice president of Xiaomi and manager of the Indian division of the brand. The executive did not provide details about the smartphones, just promised that the new line will deliver a “grade 10” experience.

Although the event only takes place in March, the company has already launched a website aimed at presenting the Redmi Note 10 line. Before the arrival of the new devices, Xiaomi’s sub-brand has yet another major launch: the Redmi K40 series, which February 25th.

Three variants and model with 5G?

While Redmi has yet to reveal details about the hardware for the Note 10 line, some speculation already points to details about the new line. According to rumors, the Xiaomi sub-brand plans to launch at least three devices in the new line.

The most powerful model reportedly is the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The other two devices would be the Redmi Note 10 4G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G, which give up the new connection standard to deliver a more competitive price.

Speculation also points out that the most powerful variant should feature a camera of up to 108 MP. An image sensor of this capacity has already appeared on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which also has a 120 Hz screen.